Supermoon blue moon rising on this date: Check when, where and how to get the best view?

A Supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth, making it look bigger and brighter

A rare astronomical event is set to occur this August, and skywatchers around the world are excited. On August 19, 2024, a Supermoon and a Blue Moon will appear together in the night sky. This combination, called a "Sturgeon Moon," happens only once every few decades. It is the first of four consecutive supermoons this year, with the next ones occurring in September, October, and November.

A Supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth, making it look bigger and brighter. On August 19, the Supermoon Blue Moon will shine about 30 percent brighter than usual. It will rise at 2:26 pm EDT in North America and continue to appear nearly full on the nights surrounding this date. In other parts of the world, the timing may vary. In India, for example, the moon will be visible from the night of August 19 until the early morning of August 20.

To get the best view of this spectacular event, find a spot away from city lights and light pollution. If you have binoculars or a telescope, use them to get a closer look.

If weather conditions or time zones make viewing difficult, you can also watch the lunar show through online live streams.