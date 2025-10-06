Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar
The first supermoon of 2025 will be visible today (06 October 2025). Here is a full guide on how to watch the biggest moon of the year. From where you can see the moon.
Tonight, October 6, 2025, skywatchers across India will be treated to the first in a series of three supermoons this year. This full moon is not just any full moon; it’s also the Harvest Moon and occurs when the Moon is at perigee (its closest point to Earth), making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.
The Harvest Supermoon will rise tonight across India.
Everywhere in India, has a chance to observe this beautiful event. Ideal locations include:
The Harvest Supermoon will also be visible across many countries in the Northern Hemisphere, including Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and parts of the United States. In the US, the supermoon peaks late on October 6, and in the UK, it rises on October 7, providing an extended viewing window over consecutive evenings.
No special equipment needed, just find a clear, unobstructed sky.
For better photos: use a tripod, include foreground objects (trees, buildings, horizons) to accentuate the moon’s size.
Moonrise timing will differ by city; being out 15‑30 minutes before moonrise helps.
This Harvest Supermoon is not just an astronomical event; it also carries deep cultural and seasonal significance. Traditionally, Harvest Moons mark the time for gathering crops, aided by the moonlight. For many in India, it also coincides with festivals such as Sharad Purnima.
So tonight, look up. Whether you're on a city balcony or a remote spot, the sky is ready to put on a show. Don’t miss it.