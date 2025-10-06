Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

The first supermoon of 2025 will be visible today (06 October 2025). Here is a full guide on how to watch the biggest moon of the year. From where you can see the moon.

Tonight, October 6, 2025, skywatchers across India will be treated to the first in a series of three supermoons this year. This full moon is not just any full moon; it’s also the Harvest Moon and occurs when the Moon is at perigee (its closest point to Earth), making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

When and peak time

The Harvest Supermoon will rise tonight across India.

Its peak illumination will occur at 3:30 AM IST.

The moon will remain visibly full through the night of October 6 and into October 7.

Places in India where the supermoon will be visible

Everywhere in India, has a chance to observe this beautiful event. Ideal locations include:

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, major cities will see the moonrise shortly after sunset; ideal views may be slightly hindered by city lights, smog, or cloud cover.

Hill stations like Mount Abu or remote locations with less light pollution will offer the best visibility and more dramatic views. Open fields or waterfronts also make great vantage points.

Other countries where the supermoon will be visible

The Harvest Supermoon will also be visible across many countries in the Northern Hemisphere, including Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and parts of the United States. In the US, the supermoon peaks late on October 6, and in the UK, it rises on October 7, providing an extended viewing window over consecutive evenings.

How to watch

No special equipment needed, just find a clear, unobstructed sky.

For better photos: use a tripod, include foreground objects (trees, buildings, horizons) to accentuate the moon’s size.

Moonrise timing will differ by city; being out 15‑30 minutes before moonrise helps.

This Harvest Supermoon is not just an astronomical event; it also carries deep cultural and seasonal significance. Traditionally, Harvest Moons mark the time for gathering crops, aided by the moonlight. For many in India, it also coincides with festivals such as Sharad Purnima.

So tonight, look up. Whether you're on a city balcony or a remote spot, the sky is ready to put on a show. Don’t miss it.