'Superb initiative': Bengaluru wins hearts with plan to feed chicken and rice to stray dogs

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to take more care of the stray dogs on its streets, which is expected to lead to better health for the dogs and a reduction in stray dog ​​aggression on Bengaluru streets.

The BBMP has announced to feed chicken, rice and other nutritious food to stray dogs once a day. Around 5000 dogs will be fed daily. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 2.88 crore annually and will include food, transportation and cleaning expenses.

The municipal corporation already had a project running to provide food to street dogs in collaboration with locals, restaurants and some other stakeholders, but now they want to make it more organised, so they are doing it themselves.

Through this, the organisation wants to ensure that the dogs keep getting enough food, as dogs with less food or starving start behaving more aggressively, due to which they start committing incidents like biting, etc.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, ''This is helpful. If vaccination is also done, it will be really good. Hopefully, there is no corruption.''

Another user said, ''Will those dogs need to get Aadhaar to get the meals?''

A third user commented, ''Feeding dogs is a good initiative. But first, control the stray population. Otherwise, it’s just ₹2.8 crore wasted. More dogs, more bites, more chaos.''

Another user wrote, ''Superb initiative! Have to appreciate this. Please take care of the neutering too. It is the most humane way to reduce stray dogs.''

