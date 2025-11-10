Super Typhoon Fung-Wong strikes Philippines: Shocking video captures waves flooding homes, locals urged to evacuate; Watch

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong (locally known as Uwan) made landfall in the Philippines, causing severe flooding and destruction. At least two deaths have been reported, and rescue operations are underway. The typhoon is expected to move toward Taiwan. Viral videos highlight the damage, with airports shut.

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong, known locally as Uwan, made landfall in the Philippines on Sunday, unleashing powerful winds and torrential rain across several regions. The storm, which is the 21st deadliest tropical cyclone to strike the country this year, has left at least two people dead, according to reports from the Associated Press. The Philippines, which faces an average of 20 tropical storms annually, is no stranger to such devastating weather events.

As the typhoon moved across the archipelago, rescue operations were launched, particularly on Luzon, the country's most populous island. The destructive force of the typhoon has been captured in numerous viral videos, with footage flooding social media, showing the sheer power of nature.

When people talk about the extreme and sudden nature of storm surge, this is what they're taking about....



From earlier this evening

One video, which has since gone viral, shows massive waves caused by the typhoon crashing against a sea-facing property, flooding it entirely. In the video, several men can be seen fleeing the scene as the water advances, trying to escape the impending disaster. Another video shared by the Philippine News Agency on social media shows strong waves hitting the coastline of Dinapigue, Isabela. The powerful waves inundate several homes, leaving locals in a state of panic, with some pleading for rescue as the floodwaters rise. The footage also captures pets running in distress as the chaos unfolds.

UWAN IS COMING. Strong waves smash into the coastline of Dinapigue, Isabela on Sunday (Nov. 9, 2025), as Super Typhoon #UwanPH (Fung-wong) approaches the landmass of Luzon.



The powerful cyclone is expected to make landfall in Aurora province tonight or early Monday (Nov. 10)…

Authorities have warned that the storm could make landfall in Aurora Province by the early hours of Monday, November 10. Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has urged residents in vulnerable areas to heed evacuation orders. He emphasised the importance of preemptive evacuations, stressing that waiting until the last minute could put the lives of rescue personnel at greater risk. 'We want people to evacuate early so that we don't have to conduct dangerous rescues in the middle of the storm,' Teodoro said in a public address.

Massive flooding and strong winds due to Typhoon Uwan in Virac, Catanduanes, Philippines (09.11.2025)

As the storm intensifies, several airports in the region, including those in Sangley (near Manila) and Bicol, have been shut down, affecting flights and travel. Authorities have also warned that the typhoon will continue to move northward, and though it is expected to weaken as it moves across the Philippines, it will still be a typhoon when it reaches western Taiwan on Thursday.

Two grandmothers were nearly swept away by a huge wave that hit Dinadiawan in Aurora, Philippines today.



Typhoon Typhoon Fung-Wong (UwanPH) has produced some huge waves/storm surge.

Impact and Ongoing Efforts

With the Philippines still in the grip of this powerful storm, the government and emergency response teams are working tirelessly to rescue those stranded and provide relief to affected areas. As the typhoon heads north, the threat of flooding, landslides, and widespread damage to infrastructure remains high. The ongoing rescue and recovery efforts are expected to continue for days, as communities begin to assess the full extent of the damage.

The viral footage and reports of Uwan’s destruction have sparked widespread concern, not only in the Philippines but also internationally, with people from around the world expressing solidarity with those affected. The storm is a reminder of the vulnerability of coastal and island communities to the destructive force of typhoons, particularly in countries like the Philippines, which face such storms regularly.

As Super Typhoon Fung-Wong continues its path across the Philippines, authorities are working hard to ensure the safety of residents in affected regions. The storm has already caused significant damage, with heavy rains and dangerous waves flooding homes and streets. The coming days will be critical for rescue operations and recovery efforts as the typhoon moves northward.