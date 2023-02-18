'Super se bhi upar': Newly-wed Sikh couple delightful dance to Calm Down song wins heart, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: A dance performance at your wedding is something to look forward to not only for the couple getting married, but also for their family and loved ones. Now a delightful video of a Sikh couple dancing to dancing to Rema and Selena Gomez’s Calm Down at their wedding function has gone viral on the internet. The adorable video was shared on Twitter by Hatinder Singh and it has amassed a whopping nearly 1000 views.

In the now-viral video, the bride and the groom absolutely wowed everyone with their electric dance performance to Selena Gomez’s famous Calm Down song. Their perfectly timed steps were flawless, and the chemistry they shared on stage was simply adorable.

The video has garnered nearly 1000 views and tons of praise from netizens. While many were enamored with the happy couple's dance to such a catchy song, others wished them all the best in their marriage. Netizens enjoyed the couple’s performance and called it beautiful. The comments section was replete with heart-eye and fire emojis.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Love their dance" "This is so good," another user adds. A third response shares, "This was so fabulous. I loved it." A fourth compliment reads, “Wow, i love this.”