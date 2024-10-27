Following the killing of NCP-Ajit Pawar leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is again in limelight.

Following the killing of NCP-Ajit Pawar leader and former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is again in limelight. He has publicly declared animosity towards actor Salman Khan over the infamous blackbuck hunting case 1998.

Pertinent to note that the slain NCP leader was a close comrade of the actor. After his murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi claimed the responsibility and also threatened Khan.

Meanwhile, a viral video featuring a man threatning the imprisoned gangster has captured eyeballs on social media. The video, shared by an 'X' user named Shashank Shekhar Tiwari, is rapidly being circulated online.

"Suno Lawrence Bishnoi. 2 hazar shooter tere taiyaar hain toh 5 hazaar shooter humne bhi Bombay mein bhej rakhe hain. Tumhari khair nahi, tumhare shooteron ki bhi. 5 hazaar shooter toh Imran bhai ne bhi laga diye hain. Tumhari toh jail mein hi hatya hogi" (Listen Lawrence Bishnoi, if you are ready with your 2,000 shooters, I, too, am ready with 5,000 of them. You will not be spared. Imran Bhai has hired 5,000 shooters. You be killed in the jail itself), the man can be heard saying in the video.

Backing actor Salman Khan, he continues, "Salman bhai ko kuchh huaa toh thik nahi hoga. Tu bachega nahi, chahe tu 2,000 shooter laga ya 10,000 laga, humare paas 20,000 shooter hain" (If anything happens to Salman Bhai, you will not be spared. Whether you deploy 2,000 or even 10,000 shooters, we have also 20,000 shooters).

The man, being shown in the video, is said to belong to Raibareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Blackbuck hunting case

The blackbuck hunting case, 1998, is the root cause behind the animosity between the imprisoned gangster and actor. Salman Khan had killed a blackbuck, which is considered sared by the Bishnoi community. While he faced legal trouble for the same, he was released on a bail later.

Meanwhile, amid the escalating death threats to the actor, the Mumbai police has increased his security and deployed heavy force around his residence.