Sunita Williams salary: How much does NASA astronaut who is stuck in space earns?

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is currently stuck in space but reports indicate that she is expected to return in February 2025.

Sunita Williams who is a prominent NASA astronaut, has captured widespread attention recently due to her extended stay in space. Initially scheduled to return to Earth in June, her mission has been prolonged due to issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Here’s an overview of her illustrious career, educational background, personal life, and current status.

Career

Sunita Williams is a highly respected figure in the world of space exploration. She has participated in multiple space missions, most notably serving as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station (ISS). With a total of over 322 days spent in space, Williams ranks among NASA’s most experienced astronauts. During her missions, she conducted numerous experiments and performed several spacewalks, setting significant records.

Williams hails from a diverse heritage. Her father, Deepak Pandya, was an Indian-born neuroanatomist from Mehsana, Gujarat. Her mother, Ursuline Bonnie Pandya (née Zalokar), was Slovenian-American. This unique blend of cultures has contributed to her exceptional achievements.

Tentative salary

According to official NASA reports, the annual salary for astronauts is approximately $152,258.00 which is approximately Rs12,638,434 per year. This figure reflects the compensation for their rigorous training and demanding space missions.

Educational qualifications

Sunita Williams’ academic background is equally impressive. She completed her high school education at Needham High School in 1983. Williams then earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Science from the United States Naval Academy in 1987 and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1995.

First journey to space

Williams’ initial spaceflight began on December 9, 2006, as part of Expedition 14/15. During this mission, which lasted until June 22, 2007, she served as a flight engineer and set a world record for women with four spacewalks, accumulating a total of 29 hours and 17 minutes outside the ISS.

Second journey to space

Her second space mission started on July 14, 2012, as part of Expedition 32/33. Williams spent four months conducting research and exploration aboard the ISS before returning to Earth on November 18, 2012. She landed in Kazakhstan after spending a total of 127 days in space.

Third space expedition

On June 5, 2024, Sunita Williams embarked on her third space mission aboard the Boeing Starliner. Initially planned as a one-week mission, it has been extended due to helium leaks in the spacecraft, leaving it docked at the ISS. She is currently serving as the pilot for the crew flight test mission on the Starliner, which marks the vehicle’s inaugural crewed flight.

Current designation

Williams is currently fulfilling the role of pilot for the Boeing Starliner’s crew flight test mission. This mission represents her third time aboard the ISS, showcasing her continued contributions to space exploration.

Personal life

Sunita Williams is married to Michael J. Williams, a federal marshal in Texas. They reside in Houston, Texas, where they maintain a stable and supportive home life.

Sunita Williams continues to make significant strides in space exploration, demonstrating resilience and dedication in her extended mission aboard the ISS. Her career and personal achievements make her a notable figure in the field of space science.

