American NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ return to earth is still being lauded as the iconic space figure completed an exemplary work in space exploration. However, social media celebrated the astronaut’s return in a quirky and humorous way. The netizens started a meme fest proposing a movie on Sunita Williams. A series of hilarious responses started on social media posting pictures of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the leading role in the movie titled, ‘Space ka Khiladi’.

Social media users propose film on Sunita Williams starring Akshay Kumar

The social media users proposed a potential film on Sunita Williams jokingly expecting Akshay Kumar in the titular role. What caught everyone’s interest was that the actor’s face was in striking similarity to the astronaut’s that made him best suited for the role. Many social media users posted pictures of Akshay Kumar in the space suits worn by Sunita Williams. The joke was received predominantly with a concern about the project becoming a reality.

Users became active and started posting NASA’s official pictures of Sunita Williams with Akshay Kumar’s face edited on it which humorously looked apt for the role. One user captioned it as “Akshay Kumar in Sunita Williams biopic... Space ka Khiladi.” Another user wrote, “Meanwhile Akshay Kumar preparing for biopic on Sunita William's space journey.”

Yet another posted, “Breaking News . . . Akshay Kumar is all set in preparing biopic on Sunita William's space journey.” A user dived in the joke rather too seriously and wrote, “Just in - News is Akshay Kumar will play Sunita Williams in “ISS a space story - romance action drama". Hair for wig donated by Baghpat waale uncle.”

A user joked, “It was NASA that I let it go, had it been ISRO Akshay Kumar would have announced a biopic already.”