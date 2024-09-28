Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live

NASA and SpaceX's Crew-9 mission launching tonight. It aims to safely return veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the ISS after an extended stay.

NASA and SpaceX are set to launch the highly anticipated Crew-9 mission tonight, September 28, at 10:47 PM IST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission holds special significance as it aims to safely bring back veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS). Williams and Wilmore have been aboard the ISS longer than planned due to technical difficulties with their original transport vehicle, Boeing's Starliner.

The launch was initially scheduled for September 26 but had to be postponed because of severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Helene impacting the Gulf Coast of Florida. Fortunately, NASA’s Flight Readiness Review confirmed that all systems are ready for the launch, ensuring that both the Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft are prepared for this critical mission.

Nick Hague, a NASA astronaut, will be commanding the Crew-9 mission, with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov serving as mission specialist. The spacecraft is set to take Hague and Gorbunov to the ISS for a five-month mission, during which they will conduct over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. This research is essential for advancing our understanding of space and improving technology for future missions.

Additionally, Crew-9 will also facilitate the return of Williams and Wilmore, who were left stranded on the ISS after their Starliner capsule encountered thruster issues. The capsule returned uncrewed on September 7 for further evaluation, leaving the astronauts in orbit longer than expected.

Tonight's launch is particularly historic because it marks the first crewed launch from Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex-40. After the launch, Crew-9 is expected to dock with the ISS around 5:30 PM EDT, marking the conclusion of a vital mission that ensures the safe return of Williams and Wilmore after their extended stay on the space station since June.

As excitement builds for the launch, it highlights the ongoing collaboration between NASA and SpaceX to enhance human spaceflight capabilities and address challenges in space exploration. This mission not only brings back experienced astronauts but also lays the groundwork for future endeavors in space research.



NASA set to stream live launch of SpaceX Crew-9

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are set to embark on a journey to the International Space Station this Saturday, following several delays. The SpaceX Crew-9 mission will launch from the Cape Canaveral region, with live coverage available to viewers worldwide.

According to an official announcement from NASA, Hague and Gorbunov are scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:17 PM EDT on September 28. They are expected to dock with the ISS around 5:30 PM on Sunday.

Launch coverage will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday (6:40 PM IST) via the NASA+ platform and the official NASA website. Coverage of their arrival at the ISS will start the following day at 3:30 PM on the same platforms.





