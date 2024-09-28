Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Impressive educational qualifications of Sunil Grover

Impressive educational qualifications of Sunil Grover

8 hybrid animals created by humans

8 hybrid animals created by humans

10 breathtaking pics of galaxies captured by NASA

10 breathtaking pics of galaxies captured by NASA

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

Taaza Khabar 2 review: Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi save this not so taaza, predictable thriller

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

Meet actress who was called ‘village girl’, trolled for wearing bikini, one film made her star, now earns Rs…

HomeViral

Viral

Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live

NASA and SpaceX's Crew-9 mission launching tonight. It aims to safely return veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the ISS after an extended stay.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live
Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’ to be launched today
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

NASA and SpaceX are set to launch the highly anticipated Crew-9 mission tonight, September 28, at 10:47 PM IST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission holds special significance as it aims to safely bring back veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore from the International Space Station (ISS). Williams and Wilmore have been aboard the ISS longer than planned due to technical difficulties with their original transport vehicle, Boeing's Starliner.

The launch was initially scheduled for September 26 but had to be postponed because of severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Helene impacting the Gulf Coast of Florida. Fortunately, NASA’s Flight Readiness Review confirmed that all systems are ready for the launch, ensuring that both the Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft are prepared for this critical mission.

Nick Hague, a NASA astronaut, will be commanding the Crew-9 mission, with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov serving as mission specialist. The spacecraft is set to take Hague and Gorbunov to the ISS for a five-month mission, during which they will conduct over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. This research is essential for advancing our understanding of space and improving technology for future missions.

Additionally, Crew-9 will also facilitate the return of Williams and Wilmore, who were left stranded on the ISS after their Starliner capsule encountered thruster issues. The capsule returned uncrewed on September 7 for further evaluation, leaving the astronauts in orbit longer than expected.

Tonight's launch is particularly historic because it marks the first crewed launch from Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex-40. After the launch, Crew-9 is expected to dock with the ISS around 5:30 PM EDT, marking the conclusion of a vital mission that ensures the safe return of Williams and Wilmore after their extended stay on the space station since June.

As excitement builds for the launch, it highlights the ongoing collaboration between NASA and SpaceX to enhance human spaceflight capabilities and address challenges in space exploration. This mission not only brings back experienced astronauts but also lays the groundwork for future endeavors in space research.

NASA set to stream live launch of SpaceX Crew-9

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are set to embark on a journey to the International Space Station this Saturday, following several delays. The SpaceX Crew-9 mission will launch from the Cape Canaveral region, with live coverage available to viewers worldwide.

According to an official announcement from NASA, Hague and Gorbunov are scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:17 PM EDT on September 28. They are expected to dock with the ISS around 5:30 PM on Sunday.

Launch coverage will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday (6:40 PM IST) via the NASA+ platform and the official NASA website. Coverage of their arrival at the ISS will start the following day at 3:30 PM on the same platforms.



The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This employee fired over bizarre reason, rehired after public backlash, check story here…

This employee fired over bizarre reason, rehired after public backlash, check story here…

NASA Alert: 38-feet tractor-sized asteroid approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...

NASA Alert: 38-feet tractor-sized asteroid approaching Earth on this day at massive speed of...

The fate of Anil Ambani's company can change after October 1 when Reliance Infra board would meet to...

The fate of Anil Ambani's company can change after October 1 when Reliance Infra board would meet to...

Ratan Tata's company inks Rs 91000 crore pact with Taiwan firm to build India's first...

Ratan Tata's company inks Rs 91000 crore pact with Taiwan firm to build India's first...

Instagram Video Downloader

Instagram Video Downloader

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

10 most beautiful looking dogs in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement