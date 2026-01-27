Sunita Williams goes gaga over Kerala's falooda, calls it her favourite dish, video goes viral, watch

The video, overlaid with the playful text "From zero gravity to full falooda," quickly resonated with viewers and space enthusiasts alike.

Former NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' recent visit to India has been making waves on social media, and one particular moment has captured the hearts of many, where she can be seen enjoying falooda. A video shared by Falooda Nation on Instagram shows Williams enjoying a falooda at a local dessert outlet in Kozhikode, Kerala, in a relaxed and casual setting. The clip features Williams seated comfortably, smiling as she tastes the iconic Indian dessert, appearing completely at ease.

The video, overlaid with the playful text "From zero gravity to full falooda," quickly resonated with viewers and space enthusiasts alike. Falooda Nation described the visit as a moment they would cherish forever, expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to share their flavors with Williams. The post has since drawn thousands of reactions, with many praising Williams' humility and warmth.

Sharing the video, Falooda Nation wrote, “An unreal moment we will never forget. What an absolute honour to welcome Sunita Williams to Falooda Nation. From space to our store, we’re still in awe. So blessed and so proud to share our flavours with her.” The post has since drawn thousands of reactions.

The dessert stop also found a mention at the Kerala Literature Festival, where Williams momentarily forgot the name of the dessert, hesitating between kulfi and ice cream, before the audience cheerfully reminded her it was falooda. When asked about her favorite dessert in Kozhikode, Williams smiled and replied, "Falooda," earning applause from the crowd.

One user wrote, “Lucky for those who can sit with her, I'm so jealous!” Another user added, “The woman that humans should respect the most among those born on earth.” A third user said, 'reserve that seat.'



"She's making up for what she missed in space, lovely Indian food," said a forth user.

This candid moment comes shortly after Williams opened up about her emotional struggles during her 286-day space mission on Raj Shamani's podcast. She revealed that prolonged isolation often left her feeling lonely and emotional, missing her family and pets deeply. Despite the challenges, Williams spoke proudly about India's breathtaking beauty from space, highlighting the mental resilience required for long-duration missions.