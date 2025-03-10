The 75-year-old Sunil Gavaskar couldn't resist breaking into a spontaneous dance as the Indian team, adorned with the iconic Champions Trophy white jacket, took the podium to receive the coveted trophy.

The excitement of India's Champions Trophy victory was palpable, even for legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. As India lifted the trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night, Gavaskar couldn't contain his joy, breaking into a spontaneous, child-like dance. The Rohit Sharma-led team's thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand marked a historic moment, solidifying their position as the most successful team in the ICC tournament's history with their third title win.

The moment that captured hearts and went viral on social media was a testament to Sunil Gavaskar's unbridled passion for the game. The 75-year-old legend couldn't resist breaking into a spontaneous dance as the Indian team, adorned with the iconic Champions Trophy white jacket, took the podium to receive the coveted trophy.

Presenter Mayanti Langer, visibly amused, stepped back from the camera to offer a clear view of Gavaskar's joyful dance moves. Fellow commentator Robin Uthappa, equally moved by the moment, couldn't help but capture it on his phone, sharing the infectious joy with his followers.

"Who is going to stop Sunny ji today?" thought Star Sports presenter Jatin Sapru at the sight of Gavaskar's dance moves. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh replied: “We shouldn't stop him today because this is a wonderful moment. It was fun to watch him. He is a legend and a respected cricketer. It was for him that we all started playing cricket. We were fortunate that those trophies were in our hands. And today, he is living that same feeling again.”

Since being shared, the video is going viral on the internet. Social media is in all "aww" after seeing 75-year-old dancing and celebrating like a child.

Meanwhile, India's dominance in white-ball cricket reached new heights with their Champions Trophy victory, confirming their status as the world's premier team in this format. Under captain Rohit Sharma's leadership, the team completed an undefeated run, securing their second consecutive ICC title. The thrilling final win over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday showcased their unwavering determination and skill.

This win further solidifies India's remarkable record in ICC tournaments. They have won an impressive 22 out of their last 23 completed matches, demonstrating their consistent excellence. Their only loss in the past three ICC events was a narrow defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final.

Rohit Sharma led the charge with a blistering 76, but it was KL Rahul's composed 34* in the final overs that secured India's victory. The Indian team chased down a challenging target of 252 with one over to spare, proving their resilience under pressure. New Zealand put up a valiant fight, defending a modest total of 251-7, with Michael Bracewell delivering a stellar all-round performance. Despite the valiant effort, the reigning T20 world champions, India, emerged victorious, claiming their second consecutive global title.