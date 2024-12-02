Inspired by the young girl's surprising makeup skills, Sunidhi posted her own rendition of the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Hope she approves."

A four-year-old girl from Kerala captured the internet's attention earlier this year with a cute video highlighting her eyeliner application skills. The clip, shared on her Instagram account, quickly went viral as viewers were captivated by her innate confidence while doing makeup. The endearing video featured the young girl raising her eyebrows and admiring her work with a beaming smile.

Recently, the viral moment has received renewed attention as Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan chose to recreate it. Inspired by the young girl's surprising makeup skills, Sunidhi posted her own rendition of the clip on Instagram, captioning it, “Hope she approves."

The lighthearted video quickly endeared fans, who were thrilled to see the renowned singer join in on the fun trend.

Once the video was posted online, the comments section overflowed with reactions from fans and celebrities. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez remarked, “Awww this is perfection," while actor Meiyang Chang simply wrote, “Awwwwwwwww." An Instagram user added, “Trust me you did better than her."

Singer Jasmine Sandlas expressed her admiration by commenting, “I love this so much." Another user remarked, “You look equally cute," while a fan pointed out, “She will not approve this ma’am because the last dot you have put on the wrong side."

Meanwhile, some fans noted the resemblance between the girl and the singer. One commenter asked, “Who’s who! Wait! Twins?" Another added, “You both look the same."

The video has gained over1.2 million views since its upload on Instagram, while the original clip has surpassed 70 million views.