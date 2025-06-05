When Sundar Pichai, the Indian-origin chief executive officer of Google, visits his home country -- it isn't just about work. Like every Indian, Pichai likes to indulge in some lip-smacking desi dishes during his trips to India. Find out his favourite food items here.

When Sundar Pichai, the Indian-origin chief executive officer (CEO) of Google and its parent company Alphabet, visits his home country -- it isn't just about work. Like every Indian, Pichai likes to indulge in some lip-smacking desi dishes during his trips to India. In a podcast released last year, the 52-year-old from Tamil Nadu, revealed three dishes that he makes sure to gorge on every time he is in the country. Have you taken your guesses already? Read on to know Pichai's picks.

Pichai's top 3 choices

In an interaction with the YouTuber Varun Mayya, Pichai opened up about his favourite food items from three Indian cities -- Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. He said, "If it's Bangalore (officially Bengaluru), I will probably get a Dosa; it is my favourite food. If it is Delhi, I will get a Chole Bhature, and if it's Mumbai, I will do a Pav Bhaji."

Well, Pichai's choices surely hit a note with every foodie out there.

A Bollywood reference

Besides his favourite foods, Pichai discussed with Mayya a range of topics in the video podcast, including the rapidly-evolving artificial intelligence (AI) tech. "Real success comes from understanding things in a deeper way," he said, while referring to Aamir Khan-starrer Bollywood superhit 3 Idiots.

10 years as Google boss

Pichai, born in 1972 in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, had completed a BTech in metallurgical engineering from the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. He went on to earn a Master of Science (MS) from Stanford University and an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in the US. He joined Google in 2004 and was appointed the tech giant's CEO in 2015. He went on to become the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc.