On Sundar Pichai's COVID-19 relief tweet, man requests help from Google CEO to 'reset Gmail password'

Amid Google CEO Sundar Pichai's announcement of help to India, in its fight against the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was one user who had his own unique problem to be solved.

A Twitter user by the handle @Madhan67966174, responding to Google CEO's tweet, wanted the chief to help troubleshoot his Gmail login issue. He wrote, "Hello Sir, how are you. I need one help in my Gmail id password I forgot how to reset the password please help me(sic)."

Though the Google BOSS did not respond to the query, the purportedly Tamil Nadu man's weird query was widely shared on Twitter after a user @sagarcasm came across the response to Sundar Pichai's tweet.

On Monday, Sundar Pichai said that Google and its teams were providing Rs 135 crores to UNICEF and GiveIndia in order to facilitate medical supplies, help organizations that are supporting high-risk communities, and grant help to spread critical information.

Pichai shared a blog post detailing the company’s efforts towards helping India overcome the grim situation. The blog post, signed by the company's India head and VP, Sanjay Gupta, said that the Rs 135 crore funding includes two grants from Google.org, totaling Rs 20 crores. The first grant is to GiveIndia, in order to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses.

The second grant will go to UNICEF, which will help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, wherever it is needed the most in India. The grant also includes donations from ongoing employee giving campaigns. The blog post said that so far, more than 900 Google employees have contributed towards Rs 3.7 crores for organisations supporting high-risk and marginalised countries.