Sultan of Brunei's birthday bash to wedding of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince: Most expensive parties hosted around the world

Money can definitely help you host lavish parties and the parties hosted by billionaires are proof of that. During these parties, cuisines from different continents are available for the guests and the entertainment factor of these parties is completely out of the world. Take a look at some of the world's biggest million-dollar parties hosted around the world.

The Launch of Atlantis Hotel in Dubai

Dubai-based Atlantis Hotel hosted one of the most expensive launch parties. As per traveller.com the management spent approximately $31 million during the launch parties which was attended by people like Robert de Niro, Charlize Theron, Lindsay Lohan, and Kylie Minogue.

The Sultan of Brunei’s 50th birthday party

Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah celebrated his 50th birthday in style. In 1966, the Sultan hosted a party and as per Luxury Launches, it was also the first time in two decades that a pay hike for the civil servants of the kingdom was announced by the Sultan.

Cost- $27.2 Million

The wedding of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

The wedding of crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Princess Salama was a mulit-million dollar affair. CBS News reported that a special stadium was built that could seat approximately 20,000 guests. The wedding was a seven-day affair and it cost a whopping $100 million.

Cost- $100 million

Sir Philip Green 60th birthday

The CEO of Arcadia group once hosted a lavish birthday bash which was attended by A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell and more. The birthday party cost around $20 million.

Cost- $20 Million

David Brooks Daughter Elizabeth's Birthday

David H. Brook celebrated his 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth's birthday in style and invited several big names including Aerosmith, Ciara, 50 Cent, Stevie Nicks to Tom Petty, and The Eagles, the stage was set on fire with their live performance on Elizabeth’s bar mitzvah.

Cost- $10 million