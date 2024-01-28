'Kuch toh log...': Sudha Murty's big suggestion to daughter Akshata and Rishi Sunak

Know here what Sudha Murty's advice to daughter Akshata Murty and her husband, UK PM Rishi Sunak over criticism.

Since 2022, when Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of Britain, public scrutiny has increased for the family. Rishi Sunak is married to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata Murty. While talking to NDTV, Sudha Murty said that she advises Sunak and Akshata to just be honest with their work and help their nation. She also told them to ignore what people are saying.

"I always tell them [Akshata and Rishi], people talk because of your position. And if you're honest, if you're helping your country, your job - what you're doing - people will always talk. 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna'. So, ignore that," Sudha Murty told NDTV in an interview.

"As long as the work you do is ethical and legal, do that. You don't need anyone as a witness; God is the witness. Do your work, let them talk. It may affect you for some time, but in the long run, you should learn to let them talk, and you do your work," the renowned author added.

Murty's statement came at a time when Rishi Sunak is facing criticism from the opposition parties in the UK over the closure of Catamaran Ventures.

Catamaran Ventures is a company co-founded by Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty with some support from Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. The company's operations came under scrutiny after it was revealed that many startups supported by Catamaran Ventures obtained financial injections through government-supported programs.