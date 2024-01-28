'Kuch toh log...': Sudha Murty's big suggestion to daughter Akshata and Rishi Sunak

Twitter
Headlines

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale live updates: Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek, Mannara and Arun in race to win reality show

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

Batters with more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL

10 wealthiest people in world

5 biggest wins by runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Australian Open Men's Double: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Man To Win A Grand Slam Title, 2nd Indian

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Ollie Pope Hits Hundred, England Back In Game Against India

'Jijaji stage pe hai': Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reaction to Nick Jonas' concert at Lollapalooza India 2024 goes viral

This actress was a star at 15, faced backlash after having kid with married superstar, quit films, lost all money, now..

Invisible, dull, always switching allegiances, Arun Mashettey is Bigg Boss 17's least deserving finalist | Opinion

HomeViral

Viral

'Kuch toh log...': Sudha Murty's big suggestion to daughter Akshata and Rishi Sunak

Know here what Sudha Murty's advice to daughter Akshata Murty and her husband, UK PM Rishi Sunak over criticism.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 01:04 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Since 2022, when Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of Britain, public scrutiny has increased for the family. Rishi Sunak is married to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata Murty. While talking to NDTV,  Sudha Murty said that she advises Sunak and Akshata to just be honest with their work and help their nation. She also told them to ignore what people are saying. 

"I always tell them [Akshata and Rishi], people talk because of your position. And if you're honest, if you're helping your country, your job - what you're doing - people will always talk. 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna'. So, ignore that," Sudha Murty told NDTV in an interview.

"As long as the work you do is ethical and legal, do that. You don't need anyone as a witness; God is the witness. Do your work, let them talk. It may affect you for some time, but in the long run, you should learn to let them talk, and you do your work," the renowned author added.

Murty's statement came at a time when Rishi Sunak is facing criticism from the opposition parties in the UK over the closure of Catamaran Ventures. 

Read: IndiGo flight delayed after passenger claims bomb under his seat, here’s what happened next

Catamaran Ventures is a company co-founded by Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty with some support from Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. The company's operations came under scrutiny after it was revealed that many startups supported by Catamaran Ventures obtained financial injections through government-supported programs. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT dropout twins, one is richest Google employee with Rs 15000 crore wealth, other is…

Bank holidays in February 2024: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check state-wise list

Meet brother-sister duo, who are CEOs, one owns company worth Rs 84787 crore, other owns Rs…

Evicting Tehelka but making Abhishek a hero after slapgate, Bigg Boss 17 is the most dishonest season ever | Opinion

Meet man, an Indian, whose AI company has created record by reaching a valuation of Rs....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE