Sudha Murty, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw seen grooving to dhol beats at Eric Mazumdar's baraat in Bengaluru; Watch video

A viral video captures Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Sudha Murty dancing joyfully at the wedding baraat of Eric Mazumdar, Shaw's nephew. The heartwarming clip highlights the energy and vitality of the two iconic women. Eric, an academic at Caltech, recently married Ashley Pournamdari in Bengaluru.

A heartwarming video featuring two of India's most prominent personalities, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the founder of Biocon, and Sudha Murty, a renowned philanthropist and Rajya Sabha member, has gone viral, capturing the joy and energy they brought to the wedding celebrations of Eric Mazumdar, Shaw's nephew. The video, shared by entrepreneur and politician Anil Shetty, shows the duo dancing with infectious enthusiasm during the wedding baraat.

As the dhol beats filled the air, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Sudha Murty, both in their seventies, showed that age is no barrier when it comes to celebrating life's special moments. In the video, the two women, clearly having a great time, danced alongside other wedding guests. Anil Shetty shared the clip with a lighthearted caption: 'Dancing with Sudha Murthy and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw at a wedding. Ignore my dance steps as I was so happy to see two seventy-plus-year-olds with so much energy.'

This joyful moment from the wedding has quickly gained attention on social media, not just for the spirited dance but also for showcasing the vitality and warmth of two iconic women from India’s business and social spheres.

Eric Mazumdar Ties the Knot with Ashley Pournamdari

The wedding where this viral dance took place was that of Eric Mazumdar, the son of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s brother, Ravi Mazumdar. Eric, who is based in the United States, recently married Ashley Pournamdari in a lavish ceremony.

Eric Mazumdar is an accomplished academic, serving as an Assistant Professor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences and Economics at the prestigious California Institute of Technology (Caltech). His professional achievements are matched by his academic credentials. Eric earned his PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from the University of California, Berkeley, following a Bachelor of Science degree from MIT.

To mark the occasion, the couple hosted a grand reception at the Taj West End in Bengaluru. The celebration was attended by several high-profile guests, including DK Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. Sharing his good wishes for the newlyweds on social media, Shivakumar wrote: 'Attended the wedding reception of Ashley Pournamdari and Eric Mazumdar in Bengaluru. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness, love, and togetherness.'

A Glimpse Into Eric Mazumdar’s Professional Journey

Eric Mazumdar’s academic and research career spans multiple disciplines, from machine learning and engineering to economics. His research focuses on the intersection of these fields, particularly in designing machine learning algorithms for societal systems and creating real-world applications of these tools.

In November 2021, Eric joined the Board of Biocon Limited as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, bringing his expertise in technology and academia to the company. His involvement with Biocon highlights the growing influence of professionals with interdisciplinary backgrounds in shaping the future of biotechnology and business.

Eric's impressive career trajectory began at the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned his PhD. His work in machine learning and engineering systems has earned him recognition in academic and professional circles, solidifying his reputation as an innovator in the fields of technology and economics.

The Viral Dance: A Celebration of Life and Joy

While Eric's achievements in the world of academia and research are commendable, the viral video of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Sudha Murty dancing at his wedding has added a personal touch to the celebration. It serves as a reminder that life’s moments of joy, connection, and celebration, whether they involve family, friends, or even a little dance, are what truly make life memorable.

As Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Sudha Murty demonstrated, the ability to enjoy life and share happiness transcends age and status. Their lively performance at the wedding baraat is a beautiful symbol of the energy and spirit they bring to everything they do. The video has sparked a wave of positivity, with people praising their vibrant personalities and the joy they brought to the event.