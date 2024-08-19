Sudha Murty faces backlash for her post on Raksha Bandhan; here's why

Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty faces massive trolling online after she posted a video on Raksha Bandhan’s origin story on X (formerly known as Twitter) this morning.

In her post, she traced the origins of Raksha Bandhan back to the reign of the Mughal emperor, Humayun and how the tradition of the sacred thread began.

In the video, she said, “Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is one of the important festivals according to me where a sister ties a thread. It may not be a huge one but a simple thread indicating that in case of difficulties, you should be always there to help me.”

“It goes back to Rani Karnavati when she was in danger; her kingdom was small and attacked by somebody; she did not know what to do, so she sent a small piece of thread to King Humayun, a Mughal Emperor, saying that, 'I am in danger, please consider me as your sister, and please do come to protect me'.”

“Humayun came from a different country; he didn't know about the thread. He asked the local people and came to know it was a call from a sister to a brother. He said okay, if that is the case, I will go and help Rani Karnavati. He left Delhi and went to her kingdom, but he was a little late, as she was no more,” she further said.

While posting the video, the Rajya Sabha MP also wrote, “Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began and it continues to this day.”

Watch the video here:

Raksha Bandhan has a rich history. When Rani Karnavati was in danger, she sent a thread to King Humayun as a symbol of sibling-hood, asking for his help. This is where the tradition of the thread began and it continues to this day. pic.twitter.com/p98lwCZ6Pp — Smt. Sudha Murty (@SmtSudhaMurty) August 19, 2024

Soon after posting the video, she faces heavy trolling from netizens.

“It never happened, read 100 hours a week to improve your historical knowledge,” a user commented on the post.

It never happened, read 100 hours a week to improve your historical knowledge.. — (@AndColorPockeT) August 19, 2024

Another user wrote, “Absolute rubbish! Don’t talk like Romila Thapar!”

Absolute rubbish! Don’t talk like Romila Thapar! — Randeep Sisodia (@Randeep_Sisodia) August 19, 2024

"It's a real surprise for me that you as a writer is telling this crap

Raksha Bandan is related with Krishna & Draupati

Please educate yourself," a user replied.

It's a real surprise for me that you as a writer is telling this crap

Raksha Bandan is related with Krishna & Draupati

Please educate yourself — Anu Satheesh (@AnuSatheesh5) August 19, 2024

