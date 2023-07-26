‘I’m adventurous in my work, not in my food’: Sudha Murthy trolled for concern over same spoon for veg, non-veg

Headlines

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 breaks cover, India price to be out tomorrow: Specs, features and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets massive Flipkart discount after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 launch, over Rs 43000 off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

Players who have hit six sixes in an over

Benefits of eating ghee empty stomach 

Eye infection: How to cure conjunctivitis naturally?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Rita Reporter aka Priya Ahuja calls Asit Modi ‘sadist’ for replacing her on the show

Oppenheimer’s grandson slams this scene in Christopher Nolan’s film: 'That's a really serious accusation...'

Kiara Advani gets kisses from mother-in-law as she walks the ramp at India Couture Week, fans say 'aisi saas sabko mile'

HomeViral

Viral

‘I’m adventurous in my work, not in my food’: Sudha Murthy trolled for concern over same spoon for veg, non-veg

Sudha Murthy says that whenever she travels she carries her own bag of food, cooking items and utensils.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sudha Murty, a writer and philanthropist, is once again attracting attention online for her remarks regarding her eating habits. The wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy made an appearance in a recent episode of the YouTube series "Khaane Mein Kaun Hai," where she disclosed that she is a strict vegetarian and that one of her major worries is the prospect of the same utensil being used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

She says that she carries her own bag of food and cooking items whenever she has to travel out of the country. 

“I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurant. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I carry ready-to-eat stuff, that you have to just heat in water, I carry poha.”

Sudha Murty claimed to have a cooking bag with a "small cooker" that she uses to prepare meals. Ironically, she would frequently tease her grandmother for never dining outside and for always travelling with food, both of which she has now started to do.

This guaranteed a lively discussion on social media. While some readers thought the author was advocating an extremely simplistic way of life, others disagreed.

 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Commando spin-off series shows Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's action-packed avatar; fans say 'no one can replace Vidyut'

Himachal weather news: School damaged in Shimla after cloudbursts, national highway blocked; IMD issues yellow alert

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Varun Dhawan reacts to Bawaal's criticism, hints at Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita scene: 'Where does your...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE