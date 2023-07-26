‘I’m adventurous in my work, not in my food’: Sudha Murthy trolled for concern over same spoon for veg, non-veg

Sudha Murthy says that whenever she travels she carries her own bag of food, cooking items and utensils.

Sudha Murty, a writer and philanthropist, is once again attracting attention online for her remarks regarding her eating habits. The wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy made an appearance in a recent episode of the YouTube series "Khaane Mein Kaun Hai," where she disclosed that she is a strict vegetarian and that one of her major worries is the prospect of the same utensil being used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.

She says that she carries her own bag of food and cooking items whenever she has to travel out of the country.

“I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurant. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I carry ready-to-eat stuff, that you have to just heat in water, I carry poha.”

Sudha Murty claimed to have a cooking bag with a "small cooker" that she uses to prepare meals. Ironically, she would frequently tease her grandmother for never dining outside and for always travelling with food, both of which she has now started to do.

This guaranteed a lively discussion on social media. While some readers thought the author was advocating an extremely simplistic way of life, others disagreed.

Sudha Murthy is rich, she can talk any illogical things. Don't question her. #SudhaMurthy — WP Fernandes (@wp_fernandes) July 26, 2023

We should not judge people based on their food preferences or other personal habits. Instead, we should focus on treating everyone with respect, regardless of their caste. #SudhaMurthy — le changement est certain (@svmurthy) July 26, 2023