Sudha Murthy grooves to Barso Re with Shreya Ghoshal, internet hearts viral video

udha Murty, philanthropist and wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, was seen singing and dancing alongside Shreya Ghoshal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Sudha Murty, philanthropist and wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, was spotted singing and dancing alongside Shreya Ghoshal at the 'Infosys at 40' celebrations in Bengaluru. Infosys, the most well-known IT firm, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Sudha Murthy, 72, was seen having a good time with Shreya in a video shared on LinkedIn by a user named Srinath Gomatam.

In the now-viral video, Sudha can be seen dancing to "Barso re megha megha" from Mani Ratnam's Bollywood film "Guru" with a group of people. Shreya and Sudha are seen having a great time singing and dancing when all of these other people join in.

READ: Viral: Daughter gets her 50-year-old mother remarried, heartwarming story wins hearts online

"An ecstatic Sudha Murthy, philanthropist wife of Infosys chairman Narayana Murthy dancing to the tunes of Barso Re Megha Megha from Mani Ratnam’s Guru along with singer Shreya Ghoshal, Don't lose your identity for your status, be who you are. Just sway to the vibes and enjoy yourself. All that matters is ‘to recognise your inner self and live your life for yourself.’ When you know who you are, there is no need to live your life for others. Just enjoy the moment. Don't let it go for fallacies or fantasies. Just be yourself. Don't let it go!” Srinath Gomatam captioned the video on LinkedIn.

Needless to mention, the clip went viral for obvious reasons.  Netizens loved and lauded Murthy's enthusiasm and showered all their love in the comment section.  “The way she carries herself reflects simplicity..It's a rarity to be simple these days.Cute and loving Sudha Murthy ," wrote an user. Another person wrote, “She is so pure !!! Thank you so much for sharing ! I too did a little happy dance seeing her so cheerful."

