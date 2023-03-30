Search icon
Sudarsan Pattnaik creates magnificent sand art for Ram Navami on Puri beach, viral video

The sand artist from Odisha didn’t give the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami a miss and created a stunning sculpture of Lord Rama.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates magnificent sand art for Ram Navami on Puri beach, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Sudarsan Pattnaik, a renowned sand artist, rarely fails to create a masterwork on the occasion of a significant event. Pattnaik's sand sculptures have received thousands of likes and reactions online, from giving tribute to renowned people to commemorating an important day. The sand artist from Odisha didn’t give the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami a miss and created a stunning sculpture of Lord Rama.

Pattnaik headed to Twitter to share photos and videos of the intricate sand sculpture of Lord Ram. Lord Ram is donning an intricately designed crown in the video. The Ram Mandir, which is currently under constructing in Ayodhya, was also depicted in the sculpture. Needless to mention, Pattnaik's artwork is truly breathtaking. 

People showered the comments section with love and priases for Pattnaik's artwork. Many wrote about how amazing the sculpture looked.

Heartfelt Reactions:

