A shocking video has emerged from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, in which a couple was captured doing a dangerous stunt on a moving bike. In the viral video, the girl is lying on the bike tank, and the boy is riding the bike without wearing a helmet. This stunt in the middle of the highway not only shocked the passersby but also created a storm on social media.

The incident took place near Meera Chauraha under the Thana Linepar area. According to reports, this couple was travelling from Firozabad to Agra when a passerby recorded their video and posted it on the internet. The video shows a couple romancing on a two-wheeler on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway.

When people around them interrupt them, both of them answer fearlessly - "You mind your own business." Such irresponsible behaviour not only endangers the safety of others but also puts one's own life at risk.

Firozabad police have taken cognisance of the viral video, and efforts are being made to identify the couple. Officials say that this is serious negligence, and strict legal action will be taken.

One user wrote, ''I have seen a young couple using their Bullet for all this.''

Another user said, ''This happens in movies too, the hero makes the heroine sit in the car like this. There is nothing wrong; we are enjoying it. After all, movies are a mirror of society.''

A third user wrote, ''Such people not only get into trouble themselves when their vehicle loses balance, but also take care of a few others.''

Another user said, Should take action against such people so that no one else tries to do this.''

