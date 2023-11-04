‘Success not a club people enter through inheritance': CRED's CEO Kunal Shah ignites online debate

Kunal Shah, CEO of CRED, and Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, engaged in a Twitter debate about the nature of success.

In a thought-provoking social media exchange, Kunal Shah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of fintech giant CRED, recently ignited a spirited debate on the essence of success, leading to a clash of perspectives with Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs. The discourse delves into whether success is a birthright inherited from privileged backgrounds or the outcome of relentless struggle and determination.

It all began when Kunal Shah took to Twitter, asserting that successful parents often deprive their children of the invaluable gift of "struggle." He wrote, "Most successful parents take away one gift from their kids, which made them successful in the first place: struggle." This tweet swiftly captured the attention of nearly half a million social media users, including Pine Labs' Amrish Rau.

Rau, however, disagreed with Shah's stance, contending that individuals from privileged upbringings, characterized by a lack of struggle, enjoy a disproportionately higher chance of success. He wrote, "Most successful people have significantly less struggle than their parents, often due to their parents themselves. In fact, less struggle and privilege have a direct correlation to success. I know this doesn't sound good, but it's a plain fact."

Shah responded by emphasizing the rarity of observing the same hunger in individuals with privileged backgrounds. Rau countered with a list of prominent billionaires, such as Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Satya Nadella of Google, and Mukesh Ambani, to demonstrate that "there are enough examples of privileged people with massive hunger who build at scale." He asserted, "I am sure you know at least 200 times more names who fit my model."

Rau further emphasized his viewpoint by stating, "Actually not. Statistics are clear that a privileged upbringing (and hence less struggle) has a disproportionately higher percentage of success. Again, it sounds terrible. But it's just facts."

Shah, however, maintained his perspective by underlining that success is more akin to a slope than an exclusive club inherited through birthright. He urged examining where individuals started and where they ultimately ended up.

This back-and-forth exchange between the CEOs has sparked a lively debate among social media users. While some sided with Kunal Shah's assertion, others leaned towards Amrish Rau's argument. One user commented, "100% agree with @amrishrau here. Also, to assume that a privileged background necessarily means a lack of hunger is also a misplaced notion in my opinion." Another observed, "Struggle-then-success seems like a nice story. But privilege-to-success is just a reality."

A third user shared a unique perspective, supporting Shah's view. They explained, "Agree with @kunalb11 - going from 1 lakh to 1 crore is 100 times, but from 100 crore to 1000 crore is only 10 times. If the eventual absolute quantum is high, it doesn't mean that the slope is high. Unfortunately, most people, and largely the capitalistic way of thinking, only use eventual quantum to define success."

Another user found merit in both CEOs' viewpoints, stating, "Both of you seem correct - the top of the slope and the bottom of the slope have a better chance of success. It's the middle ones that have the least chance." They added, "Everyone has to struggle. Others' struggles may not be evident to us, but everyone does."