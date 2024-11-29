The video has sparked a debate among viewers. While some praised her adventurous spirit, others condemned the act as reckless and life-threatening.

A video of a Bangladeshi woman fearlessly dancing and running on the roof of a moving train has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions on social media. The clip, shared by the Instagram page "The Meme Party," shows her jumping between train coaches, dancing mid-ride, and enjoying the thrill atop the speeding train.

The train, reportedly moving at high speed, appears to be in Bangladesh. The caption accompanying the video compared the daring stunt to the popular mobile game Subway Surfers, calling it “Subway Surfers in real life.”

Watch

Online reaction

The video has sparked a debate among viewers. While some praised her adventurous spirit, others condemned the act as reckless and life-threatening. Comments poured in with a mix of admiration and humour. One user said, “Damn... she is living her life,” while another quipped, “She took the game seriously.” Some compared her to characters from Hollywood’s Fast and Furious franchise, with a remark calling her “Fatima the furious.” Others jokingly dubbed her "Subway aunty" and commented on the creativity behind the stunt.