Rishabh Pant is an explosive Indian cricketer known for his fearless attitude and aggressive batting style. As a wicket-keeper batter, he's made a significant impact in all formats of the game, particularly in Test cricket, where he's shown remarkable consistency. Off the field, Pant is known for his charismatic personality and zest for life. He's active on social media.

A video of him mimicking Sunil Gavaskar has went viral on social media. During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rishabh Pant's ill-fated shot in the fourth Test at Melbourne sparked outrage from commentator Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar vehemently criticized Pant's shot selection, labeling it “stupid” three times in frustration. Months later he now mimics the former batsman.

What did Sunil Gavaskar said about Rishabh Pant’s batting

In the video he is seen trying to mimic exact lines from the former batsman and now commentator Sunil Gavaskar from the old match but fails to portray his brutally honest and expert style of commentating. “Stupid, Stupid, STUPID! You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that. You missed the previous shot and look where you've been caught. That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that is your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. This is a stupid shot. This is letting your team down badly. You have to understand the situation as well.” Gavaskar said during commentary on ABC Sport.

Rishabh Pant recreating the 'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid!' of Sunil Gavaskar. pic.twitter.com/JhrK34luWh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 17, 2025

When wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came to bat, India desperately needed a responsible innings to bridge the massive gap with Australia's first innings total, but unfortunately, Pant failed to rise to the occasion. India resumed at 164/5, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja adding 27 runs. However, Pant's innings was cut short when he played a reckless shot, attempting to scoop a ball pitched on the off-stump line towards fine leg. Unfortunately, the ball took a top edge and was caught by Nathan Lyon at deep third man off Scott Boland's bowling, ending Pant's unconventional yet promising innings.

Pant’s IPL career

In the new phase in Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Rishbh Pant will captain a whole new team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming season of IPL 2025, with the pressure of being the most expensive player at Rs 27 crore looming large on his head. Pant has represented Delhi Capitals (DC) for his entire IPL career since 2016, scoring 3,284 runs in 110 matches at an average of 35.31, with a century and 18 fifties. Pant was recently nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award 2025 in the comeback of the year category. The ceremony will take place on April 21 this year.