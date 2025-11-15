Stunning video shows Chinese humanoid ‘army of robots’ marching in the world’s first mass delivery

In the video, shared by Shenzhen-based UBTECH Robotics, the industrial robots are seen lined up in neat rows and moving in unison with precision.

A Chinese company has released a frightening video showing hundreds of anthropomorphic robots marching in unison in what the company is calling the "first mass delivery" of its machines.

In the video, shared by Shenzhen-based UBTECH Robotics, the industrial robots are seen lined up in neat rows and moving in unison with precision. The video, which is visually striking and almost cinematic, was created to promote the launch of the company's second-generation model.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, UBTECH said this mass delivery marks the start of production of its Walker S2 model, which it calls the world's first humanoid robot capable of changing its own batteries. The company has announced that deliveries will begin in mid-November.

Social media users have been both surprised and disturbed by the video, with many calling the marching robots "AI-generated" and "like something out of a science-fiction movie."

Netizens reactions:

The video quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention and mixed reactions.

Many users were amazed by the robot's precise movements, while others expressed concern about the increasing presence of human-like machines in workplaces.

One user commented, "You know, if someone had passed through the ranks, it would be more reliable."

Another user commented, "It would be even worse for China, but shouldn't all these companies be making their best versions?"

"Who would have thought it was a fake? Making so many units is no miracle," another user commented.

