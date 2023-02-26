Stunning Pakistani bride killer dance moves to 'Jalebi Bai' delights internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Weddings are a treasure trove of entertaining videos. Marriages these days would be incomplete without a epic dance performance by the bride and groom, as evidenced by our social media feeds. Keeping up with the trend, this Pakistani bride also gave a dance performance to 'Jalebi Bai' song and set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves. Shared on YouTube, the video has garnered over 2.7 million views.

The now-viral video shows the stunning Pakistani breaking into a super energetic dance to the hit song. She hook a leg to the track's catchy beats and lit up the internet with her killer performance. Furthermore, we bet, her dance moves will bring a big smile to your face.

The video went viral and caused quite a stir on social media. The bride's energetic performance wowed the internet. Here are a few of the responses:

"Lovely... superb," said one. "I'm still waiting for some energetic dance," one person wrote. "She is so so beautiful.. lovely dance," a third person added, laughing.