Stunning Beaver Moon illuminates night sky: See how the world witnessed Supermoon

If weather and cloud conditions are favourable, the Supermoon will be visible from nearly every part of the world, allowing a wide audience to witness this remarkable lunar phenomenon.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 09:01 PM IST

Stunning Beaver Moon illuminates night sky: See how the world witnessed Supermoon
The November Supermoon, also known as the Beaver Moon, illuminated the sky with its incredible brightness and size on the night of Wednesday, November 5th. It is the second of three supermoons expected in 2025 and the closest full moon to Earth this year. This supermoon was approximately 14% larger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon, making it the largest and brightest lunar event of the year. The November Supermoon will be at its closest approach to Earth at a distance of approximately 357,000 kilometers, approximately 17,000 miles closer than a normal full moon. This proximity causes the Moon to appear larger and brighter than usual, giving it the name "Supermoon."

Visibility in India

If weather and cloud conditions are favourable, the Supermoon will be visible from nearly every part of the world, allowing a wide audience to witness this remarkable lunar phenomenon. Skywatchers across India can also view the Supermoon, which reached its peak brightness at 6:49 p.m. IST.

If the weather is favourable, major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Patna may have a clear view. However, fog may be a factor in some areas, like Delhi.

See some photos here:

 

 

 

 

 

Viewing Tips

No equipment required: The Supermoon can be seen with the naked eye.
Best time: The Moon appears largest and most golden when it is near the horizon, just after sunset or before sunrise.
Location: For the best experience, find an open area, such as a park, field, or open rooftop, away from bright city lights.
Why is it called the Beaver Moon?
The November full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, gets its name from the busy activities of beavers at this time of year, who, under the bright moonlight, build nests and dams in preparation for winter. This lunar phenomenon is also called the Frost Moon, Freezing Moon, Trading Moon, and Snow Moon by Native American tribes.

What's special about the Beaver Moon 2025 is that it's one of three supermoons this year and will be the closest full moon to Earth, making it exceptionally bright and large.

Also read: Zohran Mamdani eats Rajnigandha in viral video; internet says, 'Ab laga hai bhai real Indian'

 

