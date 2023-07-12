Stunning acrobatics or public nuisance? Man's arrest for cartwheels at railway platform sparks debate

In an unexpected turn of events, a man learned a valuable lesson about appropriate locations for showcasing acrobatic skills when he was apprehended for performing cartwheels on a railway platform.

New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, a man learned a valuable lesson about appropriate locations for showcasing acrobatic skills when he was apprehended for performing cartwheels on a railway platform. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) took to their official Twitter account to share details of the incident, accompanied by a video capturing the man's daring act. However, the post sparked a debate among Twitter users, with opinions ranging from commendation of the police's actions to criticism for being overly severe.

The RPF's tweet stated, "A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction, was arrested by #RPF for creating nuisance and unauthorised entry. We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares in social media. #SafetyFirst"

The video begins with the man standing on the platform, captivating onlookers as he begins executing a series of cartwheels.

Since its posting on July 10th, the tweet has garnered over 160,000 views and continues to attract attention. Twitter users have expressed a range of opinions, with some commending the police's intervention while others deeming it excessively harsh.

One user tweeted, "Well done, RPF. Railway stations are intended for safe travel with loved ones. However, unauthorized individuals are often seen loitering around various stations." Another user shared a contrasting view, stating, "I fail to see any disturbance caused by the person in this video. The railway platform appears relatively empty, and he isn't inconveniencing passengers. If this had occurred in a crowded station, I could understand, but not in this case." A third user simply praised the RPF, stating, "Good job." A fourth user acknowledged the man's undeniable talent but offered a word of caution, saying, "Unbelievable skill, but he should be advised against engaging in such activities at railway stations in the future."