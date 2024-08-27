Twitter
Jay Shah becomes new ICC chairman, set to assume role on…

Gangs of Wasseypur films to re-release in theatres; here's how to watch Anurag Kashyap's cult classic

Days after Sebi ban, Anil Ambani-led firms' shares hit lower circuit limits, investors continue to...

Study shows massive decline in Y chromosome: Is future of men at risk?

Rare Apple computer, that Steve Jobs was about to throw away, sells for Rs 26000000 in...

Viral

Viral

Study shows massive decline in Y chromosome: Is future of men at risk?

The shrinking Y chromosome might eventually lead to a world where only girls are born but new research suggests alternatives. Read more details here:

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Study shows massive decline in Y chromosome: Is future of men at risk?
Will men eventually disappear due to a shrinking Y chromosome?
Shrinking Y chromosome: Recent research suggests a startling possibility for the future of human reproduction: the Y chromosome is gradually shrinking and might eventually disappear. Y chromosome essential for determining male sex. This genetic shift could lead to a future where only girls are born, posing significant questions about human reproduction and survival.

The Y chromosome plays a crucial role in male development. Over time, it has been shrinking and losing genes. This ongoing reduction might eventually lead to the complete disappearance of the Y chromosome, raising concerns about what this means for human populations. If the Y chromosome were to vanish, scientists are exploring whether a new sex-determining gene might evolve or if other reproductive mechanisms might develop to ensure the continuation of the species.

A research paper published two years ago in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences provides insight into how such a genetic change could occur. The paper highlights how the spiny rat, a small rodent, has already evolved a new gene for determining male sex. This example suggests that while the Y chromosome in some species is fading, new genetic systems can emerge to fulfill its role.

Professor Jenny Graves, an expert in evolutionary genetics, has discussed this concept using the platypus as a reference. In platypuses, the X and Y chromosomes are not distinct from each other, indicating that these chromosomes were once similar and have diverged over time. Graves explains that the Y chromosome has lost a significant number of active genes over millions of years. If this trend continues, the remaining genes could disappear in approximately 11 million years.

Graves also notes that while a new sex-determining gene could evolve, this process is fraught with complexity and risk. Multiple new systems could develop in different regions, potentially leading to the emergence of different human species separated by their sex determination methods. This "war" of the sex genes could result in a future where, instead of a single human species, multiple distinct species could exist.

In summary, the potential disappearance of the Y chromosome and the emergence of new sex-determining mechanisms could drastically alter the future of human reproduction. While this scenario is far from certain, it underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of genetics and its impact on species survival.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
