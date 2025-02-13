Their vibrant performance captured the essence of the song, generating a wave of admiration across social media platforms.

A farewell party at Dehradun Public School has gone viral on social media due to an impressive dance performance by the students. They showcased an energetic dance performance to the popular Bollywood song "Aankhein Khuli" from the film Mohabbatein, which originally starred Shah Rukh Khan along with a notable cast including Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Shamita Shetty, Kim Sharma, and Preeti Jhangiani. Their vibrant performance captured the essence of the song, generating a wave of admiration across social media platforms.

In the video, the boys begin their performance with impressive solo moves, igniting the stage with their energy. As the girls join in, the group comes together to recreate the song's magic with impeccable synchronization. The standout moment of their act is the iconic hook step, which they execute with precision. The audience, energised by their enthusiasm, cheers and applauds throughout the performance.

Shared on Instagram by “DDPS DANCE STUDIO," the clip suggests that the choreographers behind the performance have truly excelled. The overlay text on the post reads, “This is Iconic."

Ever since it was shared online, the video has gone viral, garnering over twenty million views. The comment section has been filled with reactions from social media users who praised the students for their impeccable performance. Many viewers shared nostalgic memories of their own school days, adding to the video's emotional impact.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "nostalgic dancing on the same stage years back and now seeing this post on insta."

Another tagged Shah Rukh Khan in the comment section and requested him to watch, "@iamsrk you must watch this, pls pls." A third user from the same school said, "Blessed to be the part of Dehradun public school."

A forth user wrote, "Yaar seriously i am missing my old school days when i have performed on that stage well done everyone. Kudos to you."