Student writes 'Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu' song in answer sheet, viral video leaves internet in splits

screengrab

New Delhi: It is quite usual in exams to leave the response sheet blank or to fill it with irrelevant content. So much so that there are numerous amusing instances on the internet. In one such case, a student from Chandigarh University decided to write Bollywood song lyrics in the answer sheet. A footage of his exam booklet went viral on social media, causing Instagram users to burst out laughing.

The student only wrote three responses, two of which were Hindi film songs. The first response was a tune from the film 3 Idiots called "Give Me Some Sunshine; Give Me Some Rain; Give Me Another Chance; I Wanna Grow Up Once Again."

The second response was a message to teacher written by the student: "Ma'am you are a very brilliant teacher. It is my fault that I’m incapable of doing such hard work. Oh Lord! Give me some talent in studies.”

The third response was "Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu," a tune from the Hindi film PK. And in return, the person who checked the paper wrote, "You should also write more answers (#songs)."

"The teacher passed the vibe check." reads the video caption.

More than 4 lakh people have watched the answer booklet video on Instagram. Many people also left amusing comments in the comments section.

"Hahaha," one Instagram user commented. "They could be my friends," another joked. Many people expressed their feelings through laughing out loud emojis.