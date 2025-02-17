The video was initially posted by a user with the Instagram handle 'Insta_Satara.' Since being posted this video quickly gained social media attention as till now the it has crossed over 9,50,000 views, with more than 42,000 likes and numerous comments.

Samarth Mahangade, a student from Maharashtra's Pasarani village in Wai taluka, took an unconventional approach to reach his exam center on time. He decided to reach college by paragliding to escape traffic.

This daring decision came when he found himself caught in a traffic jam with only minutes left before his exam. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The viral video captures Samarth gliding through the air with his college bag as he lands close to his exam center. Dressed in complete paragliding gear, his dramatic arrival at the exam center left social media users stunned.

According to reports, Samarth was in Panchgani for personal work on the day of his exam. Realising that he would face heavy traffic on the Wai-Panchagani road, he opted for the unconventional route - of paragliding directly to his destination.

Govind Yewale, an adventure sports expert, and his team from GP Adventure in Panchgani provided the flight, ensuring that Samarth made a safe landing near his college.

Social media users had a lot to say about this aerial stunt. Many praised his quick decision-making, while others made light-hearted jokes about the unusual situation. One user wrote, “Pov: Avgg boy of Satara.”

Another user commented, "Did you take mountain dew.... Didn't know today was paper."

Meanwhile, Satara, famous for its beautiful landscapes, is a popular destination for paragliding, but few would have imagined it being used as a last-minute solution for reaching an exam.