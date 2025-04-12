A student at OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana was caught in the act while trying to sneak a girl into the boys' hostel by hiding her inside a suitcase.

In a bizarre and surprising incident, a student at OP Jindal University tried to sneak his girlfriend into the boys' hostel by hiding her inside a suitcase. It may sound like something out of a movie, but it actually happened and not everything went according to plan. As the boy was pulling a large suitcase toward the hostel, it hit a bump, and a loud scream suddenly came from inside. Shocked, the security guards immediately stopped him and asked him to open the suitcase.

As the bag was unzipped, a girl slowly climbed out, looking shy and embarrassed. People standing nearby started laughing and one of them recorded the whole moment. The video was soon shared online and went viral. It was posted by an X user named Squintneon with the caption, “Guy tried Sneaking his Girlfriend into the Boys hostel in a Suitcase.. one Bump and she screamed from inside. guards Heard it and they got Caught, Op Jindal Uni.”

This was not the first time something like this happened. A few years ago at Manipal University, another student also tried to sneak his girlfriend into the hostel using a trolley bag. That plan failed when the caretaker noticed the bag was too big and too heavy and decided to ask questions. That is when the truth came out.

People on social media had a lot to say. One user wrote, “Then the girl also wanted to go secretly, then why only the boy was blamed.” Another said, “Normally they end up in a suitcase after they are dead. They found a live one this time.” A third user shared, “Looks funny at first. Ok they have every right to meet each other. But what about the girl’s dignity. Girls can do better than this.” Someone else commented, “Nice try but try something better next time.”

