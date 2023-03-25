Student cooks dosa during college lecture, reaction of professor is now a viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: To satisfy our hunger, almost all of us have sneaked a bite from our lunch boxes during classes or seminars. Have you ever heard or seen a batchmate prepare food and serve it hot during lectures? If not, we have a film that will show you how. The footage, which was shared on Instagram, shows a student serving freshly cooked dosa to other students during a college lecture.

The video was posted on Instagram by Pedda P, an Indian-origin musician. The video begins with Pedda P cooking and serving dosa to his batchmates. He can be seen plating dosa while his professor records the video as the video continues. The musician eventually offers the dosa to the lecturer. The video's caption says, "Bro at the end."

So far, the reel has garnered over 50,000 likes. Pranav's attempts seemed to amuse netizens. They responded as follows:

One user wrote, "Desi has a side hustle." Another one responded, "Can you tell me where I can find this professor?" I want him to work at my school." "Not all heroes wear capes; some feed hungry college students." wrote the third. "Bro, dosa has a separate fan base." wrote the fourth. A fifth one said, "I wish I had classmates like this guy in university."