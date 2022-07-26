Image: Twitter @hasmathaysha3

A woman posted a screenshot on Twitter of a conversation she had with her teacher, who reportedly told her she "wouldn't make it". She told the teacher that she did well in her Class 12 board examinations and urged her to be compassionate to other kids who were in need of advice.

Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results come out," she wrote in the caption. It is very important for teacher to be supportive of their students. Unfortunately, there are teachers who think that by being mean to students, they are motivating them to work hard. However, it is not true. Only kindness can drive one to do better.

In the message, the girl wrote how she degraded her on every level possible. She further mentioned that this was not a thank you message but a message just to show her how she has made it. “Next time, please remember to be kind towards people. Especially students who seek for you help," she wrote. Have a look:

Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results come out pic.twitter.com/iDUd6XyhZG — famouspringroll (@hasmathaysha3) July 22, 2022

"Hello maam. I was one of your students in 10th grade 2019-2020 batch. Sending this message because you told me that I wouldn't make it, you told me that I wouldn't pass school and do what I wanted. You degraded me in every level possible." "Today, I have passed my 12th grade with good marks and I have gotten into the university I always wanted and I'm also doing the course that I intended to do". "So, this is not a thank you message but to show you that I have made it. Next time, please remember to be kind towards people, especially students who seek for your help," the message read.

The woman later also shared a screenshot of what her teacher said after receiving the text. Ï still want to take the credit of your passing,"the teacher replied.

The screenshot of the conversation has gone viral on social media. While many people shared similar experiences, others thought that it wasn't a good idea to send a message to the teacher. Here's how netizens reacted:

I hated my school and most of my teachers and even I wouldn't do this. https://t.co/GozHrfTKkN — Dk is copypasting (@dk_fakegod) July 23, 2022

Kinda wanna do this to my high school math teacher lel https://t.co/r2NBXrmY0l — Ghanavi (@nerd_alerrt) July 23, 2022

I'd send this to my class teacher if I had her number. https://t.co/CrQsGjPvcf July 25, 2022

I am happy you made it well and congratulations



You have posted this message just to show how little you are…



You may make reach big successes however disrespecting teachers in any kind still makes you incomplete — HR The - X (@BeingHR77) July 23, 2022