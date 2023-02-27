Student, 17, beats teacher after she takes away his Nintendo switch, shocking video goes viral

Photo via Twitter/@Tomhennessey69

A 17-year-old High School student from Florida was taken into custody by the police after he was involved in a shocking incident at school. The student was seen attacking his teacher after she took away his Nintendo Switch watch.

The video has since gone viral and has more than 19 million views. The video was shared on Twitter and has angered netizens. In the video, the teacher was walking in the lobby with the video game. After a few seconds, a boy could be seen running up to her, attacking and beating his teacher, leaving her unconscious. The video is highly sensitive content.

Reports state that the Flagler County Sheriff's Office confirmed the physical incident took place after the teacher confiscated the students' video game during the class.

Many Twitter users have expressed their outrage over the video. One user wrote, "They have no coping skills because they’ve been given instant gratification tools like smartphones and video games, so they have no patience." Another user said that the lack of help from anyone is more concerning.

In the video, the student can be seen kicking and punching his teacher till some people rush to break them away. After the incident, the teacher was rushed to the hospital and was later discharged. She suffered bruises on her body and was injured badly. Reports state that the student has been charged with felony aggravated assault with bodily harm.