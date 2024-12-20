The post immediately drew backlash from netizens. Many questioned the claim that Delhi-NCR is better than Bengaluru, while others highlighted issues such as Delhi’s notorious air pollution, especially during winter.

CEO of the online car-buying platform Cars24 Vikram Chopra sparked a heated debate with his recent post targeting Bengaluru residents open to relocating for jobs in Delhi-NCR.

In a post on his official X account (formerly Twitter), Chopra wrote: "We’re not saying Delhi-NCR is better. Just that it actually is. If you want to come back, email me at vikram@cars24.com with the subject line - Delhi meri jaan (sic)."

The job listing shared by Chopra added: "Still struggling to speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It’s okay. Come to Delhi. We’re looking for kicka* engineers who want to stay closer to home."*

We are not saying Delhi NCR is better. Only that it really is.



If you wish to come back, write to me at vikram@cars24.com with the subject - Delhi meri jaan pic.twitter.com/lgQpXMiaKt — Vikram Chopra (@vikramchopra) December 19, 2024

The post immediately drew backlash from netizens. Many questioned the claim that Delhi-NCR is better than Bengaluru, while others highlighted issues such as Delhi’s notorious air pollution, especially during winter.

One user commented: "Prove one aspect where Delhi-NCR is better than Bengaluru, and I’ll work for you for free for a year."

Another pointed out: "What about Delhi’s air quality index (AQI)? Also, the language issue in Bengaluru is exaggerated. I’m from the North and live here comfortably. Businesses adapt—take Urban Company, for instance, which trains beauticians to speak Hindi."

Adding humor to the conversation, a user wrote: "Email me, and I’ll send a free gas mask to anyone willing to leave Bengaluru and move to Delhi (sic)," sharing an image of a man wearing a face mask.

Criticism of Chopra’s post extended to the tone of the advertisement itself. Another user remarked: "This ad from Cars24 is in poor taste. Every North Indian knows that Bengaluru’s better job opportunities, pleasant weather, and quality of life outweigh the downside of not knowing Kannada. Plus, Delhi has terrible air quality and a higher crime rate."

Chopra’s recruitment pitch may have aimed to attract talent, but it certainly stirred a larger debate about the merits of living and working in Delhi-NCR versus Bengaluru.