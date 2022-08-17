Search icon
Struggle story of Rapido driver shared on Twitter goes viral, touches netizens' hearts

Parag Jain shared the story on Twitter and mentioned that the two had previously shared a co-working place.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

Social media has become a platform that many use to share happy and even sad aspects of their lives. The story of a bike-taxi driver who is also an award-winning creative director was recently shared on social media. He lost his job at a Chinese company in COVID-19 times.

Parag Jain shared the story on Twitter and mentioned that the two had previously shared a co-working place. When a Rapido rider arrived at Parag Jain's workplace, WeWork, a provider of coworking spaces, to pick him up, he described the interaction he had with the driver.

The man questioned him during the ride about which floor he worked on. He mentioned that he used to work in the same facility two years ago when Parag questioned him if he had been in the building. The tweet thread went viral and 'Peak Bengaluru' has retweeted the viral post.

 

 

He revealed that he had previously worked for a Chinese company's operations team. He did, however, lose his employment in March 2020 as a result of the ban on Chinese apps. Due to the pandemic, he was also unable to find another job and considered pursuing his passion for filmmaking.

He used all of his savings to produce a mini-series. An OTT platform showed good interest in the series and received a positive response. However, the post explained that he turned it down owing to certain business concerns.

He finally considered riding Rapido part-time to help him survive since he hadn't been making any money for the last two years. According to the story, the man has kept his mother in the dark about his part-time job because he doesn't want her to worry.

Parag also posted contact information of the man, Vignesh Nagabusanam, which describes him as a freelance creative director.

