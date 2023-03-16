Search icon
Street vendor prepares ‘Chocolate Panipuri’ in viral video, netizens say 'baksh do bhai'

This wave of culinary innovation seems to have affected everything, as even our favorite pani puri has been transformed into an odd dessert. Yes, a 'Chocolate Panipuri'!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: We are all acquainted with the bizarre food pairings that have recently become popular online. Street vendors come up with the most bizarre recipes for some peculiar dishes in an effort to stick out. These range from gulab jamun waffles and mango Maggi to masala jalebi and dal makhani ice cream pastries. Regardless of how many of these fusions we have witnessed, they just keep happening. This wave of culinary innovation seems to have affected everything, as even our favorite pani puri has been transformed into an odd dessert. Yes, a 'Chocolate Panipuri'!

A video of a street vender making a contentious "fusion dessert" recently went viral on Instagram. The vendor is seen putting chocolate-covered puris, a crumbled Oreo cookie, and vanilla ice cream stuffing onto a plate. He drizzles chocolate sauce over it and sprinkles two KitKats on top to finish it off. Internet users who were unable to accept the so-called "Chocolate Panipuri" and found it utterly appalling instantly expressed disgust at the dish.

The chocolate panipuri video quickly went viral, receiving 128k views and 3,800 likes.

Offended desi food enthusiasts requested the vendor to stop calling it "panipuri." Some users posted crying emojis in the comments area. "These so-called fusions have harmed the authenticity of original food!" one user noted. Another user said, ""Horlicks pani puri, redbul pani puri, coca cola pani puri, whisky pani puri, chicken nugget pain puri, chicken biryani pani puri aur kya baki reh gaya."

