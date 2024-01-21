Headlines

Viral

Viral

Street vendor makes Oreo Bhajia, watch viral video at your own risk

In the ever-evolving world of snack innovations, Oreo bhajiya has taken the spotlight as the latest unconventional treat.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

Edited by

In the realm of desi snacks, bhajia, also recognized as pakodas, has emerged as an undisputed favorite, appealing to taste buds from all walks of life. Whether you're a child with a penchant for crunchy treats or an adult seeking a delightful snack, the universal love for these savory delights remains unwavering. The array of options is vast, spanning from classic vegetarian choices like onion bhajia and aloo bhajia to more exotic non-vegetarian alternatives such as fish pakoda and chicken pakoda.

However, in the ever-evolving landscape of food trends and experiments, even the humble bhajiya has undergone creative transformations. Familiar variations like pakoda pastry, Parle-G pakodas, and even pani puri ke pakode have captured the attention of food enthusiasts. The latest addition to this innovative series is the intriguing Oreo bhajiya, a concoction that has left the foodie community with mixed feelings.

A viral Instagram video features a vendor unpacking a fresh batch of Oreo biscuits. With a unique twist, he expertly dips each biscuit into a gram flour batter before submerging them in a sizzling wok for deep-frying. Once perfectly cooked, the Oreo bhajiyas are served with the caption proudly declaring, "Oreo Bhajiya. First time in Ahmedabad." The video has quickly garnered attention, sparking diverse reactions within the foodie community.

In the comment section of the post, the unique creation has invoked both curiosity and skepticism. Some users expressed their disbelief, with one stating, "Omg, I can't even imagine this!" Another user added, "Literally insane, this shouldn't even be posted." A comment sarcastically remarked, "Khane ka satyanash kar diya [You have spoiled the food.]" One person predicted, "Agar mere friend ko ye reel bhej di to vo Oreo khana chod dega [If I forward this video to my friend, he will stop eating Oreos.]" Another commenter simply dismissed it as "Bilkul bakwaas hai [This is total rubbish]." Some echoed, "Bus yehi sab dekhna baaki reh gaya tha [This was the only thing left to see.]" While a few went as far as declaring, "Bahut paap lagega [It's a grave sin]."

