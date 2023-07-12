Stray dog shows unconditional love by helping rag picker, viral video melts hearts

New Delhi: Dogs are often referred to as man's best friend, and for good reason. They are loyal, loving, and always willing to help. A recent video that has gone viral on social media shows just how true this is. The video shows a pet dog helping a rag picker drag a huge bag of scraps.

Dog are our best friends! pic.twitter.com/UO5snDlS2O — Figen (@TheFigen_) July 11, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter by the account The Figen, and it has since been viewed over 9 lakh times. In the video, you can see a woman carrying a large bag of discarded items. A dog is following her, and he is dragging a similar bag along with her. The dog is clearly helping the woman to carry her load, and he is doing so without any hesitation.

The video has been met with a great deal of praise from viewers. Many people have commented on how heartwarming it is to see the dog helping the woman. Others have expressed their admiration for the dog's loyalty and dedication.

The video has also sparked a discussion about the importance of dogs in our lives. Many people have commented on how dogs can provide us with companionship, love, and support. They have also said that dogs can teach us valuable lessons about loyalty, friendship, and compassion.

The video of the dog helping the rag picker is a reminder of the special bond that exists between dogs and humans. It is also a reminder of the important role that dogs play in our lives. Dogs are truly our best friends, and we are lucky to have them in our lives.