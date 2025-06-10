A rare celestial event is all set to take place soon, bringing excitement to stargazers around the world. Called the Strawberry Moon, the full moon will mark the final one of spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. Read on to know more about it.

A rare celestial event is all set to take place soon, bringing excitement to stargazers around the world. Called the Strawberry Moon, the full moon will mark the final one of spring season in the Northern Hemisphere. Further, it will be the lowest full moon in close to two decades. What makes the event even more special is that it won't occur again until 2043. The phenomenon will lend the moon a warm and golden glow, producing an enchanting view. Here's when and how you can watch it in India.

What's behind the name?

Don't get fooled by the name: A Strawberry Moon doesn't look like the namesake fruit, nor is it pink in colour. In fact, the name is inspired from some cultural traditions originating in Native America, Colonial America, and Europe.

June's full moon, which is often the last of spring or the first of summer, is called Strawberry Moon as the time marks the harvest season of strawberries. Tribal people also refer to it as Berries Ripen Moon for this reason.

How to get the best view?

The Strawberry Moon is expected to reach its peak illumination on Wednesday (June 11). The best time to view it in India will be after sunset on that day.

To have the best experience, find an open area with minimum light pollution, which will provide a clear view of the sky. Consider using binoculars or a telescope to get a closer look.

Tip for shutterbugs: Bring your DSLR camera along if you have one and carry a tripod to stabilise your shots.