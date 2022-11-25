Search icon
Strange but true! Chinese woman takes job at Cemetery, terms it peaceful

. According to a report, a 22-year-old woman named Tan is working in a cemetery to achieve a better work-life balance and avoid office politics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

Strange but true! Chinese woman takes job at Cemetery, terms it peaceful
Screengrab

New Delhi: In today's dose of weird news, we have a story about  a woman who works at a cemetery in order to achieve a better work-life balance. No, we're not joking. According to a report, a 22-year-old woman named Tan is working in a cemetery to achieve a better work-life balance and avoid office politics. Tan posted videos and images of her "peaceful" workplace on Douyin, China's version of TikTok, depicting a mountainside cemetery in western China's Chongqing municipality, according to the South China Morning Post. 

Tan's job has been described as "a life of early retirement." Her job provides her with leisure time, a beautiful view, an environment free of office politics, and a long commute. Tan jokes that she is a "gravekeeper" because she works there. What exactly does her job entail? Tan, on the other hand, is in charge of greeting visitors, selling tombs, and sweeping graves on behalf of the deceased's relatives.

The 22-year-old describes her job as "early retirement" and earns around 4,000 Yuan per month. Tan works six days a week from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a two-hour lunch break in between. People on social media were worried about Tan. "Such a job was regarded as unlucky in the old days but is a peaceful one to modern people," one user wrote. "I like this job too. You don't need to deal with people, and there's no office politics," another person said. 

