Inspired by Uorfi Javed? Know the story behind Miss Thailand's soda tab dress at Miss Universe

One of the show-stopping moments of the Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant was Anna Sueangam-iam's evening gown. The stunning outfit worn by Thailand's Miss Universe 2022 Anna has become the talk of the town after going viral on social media. The winner of "Miss Universe 2022" was announced on January 15. This time, Miss Universe has been won by American R Bonnie Gabriel. 84 participants contested in the competition and Divita Rai represented India.

What makes Anna's gown at Miss Universe 2022 special?

Anna's humble upbringing served as inspiration for designer Arif Jehwang of the Thai company MANIRAT to create a masterpiece out of recyclable materials. Materials that were used to make the dress, which was "carefully made from used drink can pull tabs made of aluminium, along with Swarovski diamonds.

What's the backstory?

To honour her parents, Anna wore a dress made out of soft drink can pull tabs. She was raised by a father who used to collect garbage, a mother who used to clean the streets, and a great-grandmother who is a spiritual nun. The diva shared the story behind the design of her dress on social media.

According to Anna, who was known as "the garbage beauty queen," a person shouldn't get stuck in the rough surroundings they were born into, instead, they should have the power to change their own life for the better. Her heartfelt tribute to her parents and the background of her gown have captured the netizens' attention.

Dress inspired by Uorfi Javed?

Uorfi Javed draws attention with her bold attire. Millions of people follow her on social media, and her every post goes viral. While some internet users praise her unique style, others criticise it. However, according to many internet users, Miss Thailand Anna Angham's attire at the Miss Universe 2022 was inspired by Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi posted a viral video of herself wearing an outfit made of "can caps" on Instagram last month.