'Stop your shopping' : Shah Rukh Khan 'fights' with Gauri Khan in old viral video

New Delhi: Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's new film, launched on January 25 to a roaring success at the box office. It has become a landmark release for King Khan and is still going strong. In two weeks, it has earned nearly Rs 865 crore at the global box office. It is currently the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film, which is no small feat. Amidst Pathaan's success, an old clip of SRK arguing with his wife Gauri Khan over his sleeping pattern is going crazy viral on social media.

In the now-viral video, Shah Rukh is heard telling Gauri on a phone call that she has known him for years and that she should know she shouldn't be discussing this with him. While Karan Johar and SRK were heard telling that Gauri was all faking her concern, they were seen making a fun of her. Cute, isn't it?

The viral video is shared on Instagram by user named @srkvibe2.0 with a caption that reads, "she's talking about his sleep patterns"

SRK- Gauri's love story

Many people are inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story. SRK discussed his love story with David Letterman in a Netflix interview. “When I landed in Mumbai, I started looking for her on the beaches. I asked an auto driver to take me to as many beaches as he can with the mere Rs 400 I had in my pocket and then drop me after the meter strikes 400." he stated. He visited a few Mumbai beaches before hearing Gauri's voice. "What are you doing here?" she questioned. That was the start of their fairytale.

On October 25, 1991, SRK and Gauri married, and they have three children: Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.