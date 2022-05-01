Stop hitting on me: Elon Musk tells US lawmaker after her 'billionaire with ego problem' tweet

File photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to 'stop flirting with him' after she allegedly slammed him as a 'billionaire with an ego problem'.

Without naming anyone, Ocasio-Cortez on Friday tweeted, "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.

After her tweet, Musk, who must have felt that the dig was directed at him, commented on her tweet, saying, "Stop hitting on me, I`m really shy".

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

However, Ocasio-Cortez did not hold back and clarified, "I was talking about (Mark) Zuckerberg but ok." She later deleted this tweet.

This comes days after, the world’s richest man, Musk, has sent shockwaves around the platform after striking a deal with the company’s board to purchase Twitter for $44 billion.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the matter:

One Twitter user wrote, “Elon Musk is having a lot of fun after buying twitter.” While another user tweeted, “Clever response! A sense of humor is a wonderful thing that some are lacking. I on the other hand laughed out loud.”

Elon Musk is having a lot of fun after buying twitter — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 29, 2022

Clever response A sense of humor is a wonderful thing that some are lacking. I on the other hand laughed out loud. — Debbie Kay Franz (@DebbieKayFranz) May 1, 2022

Elon Musk has a sense of humor that's refreshing — Deanna (@Deanna2663) May 1, 2022

I'm calling it ,This is the most famous tweet in 2022 — Krishnas revenge (@Krishnasrevenge) May 1, 2022

This is the new normal now right I hope everyone is seeing what free speech under this man is going to look like — Badejo Oluforijimi (@Badejoafo) April 30, 2022

