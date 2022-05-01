Search icon
Stop hitting on me: Elon Musk tells US lawmaker after her 'billionaire with ego problem' tweet

This comes days after the Tesla CEO strike a deal with the company’s board to purchase Twitter for $44 billion.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2022, 09:49 PM IST

File photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to 'stop flirting with him' after she allegedly slammed him as a 'billionaire with an ego problem'. 

Without naming anyone, Ocasio-Cortez on Friday tweeted, "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening because some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.

After her tweet, Musk, who must have felt that the dig was directed at him, commented on her tweet, saying, "Stop hitting on me, I`m really shy".

 

However, Ocasio-Cortez did not hold back and clarified, "I was talking about (Mark) Zuckerberg but ok." She later deleted this tweet.

This comes days after, the world’s richest man, Musk, has sent shockwaves around the platform after striking a deal with the company’s board to purchase Twitter for $44 billion.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the matter:

One Twitter user wrote, “Elon Musk is having a lot of fun after buying twitter.” While another user tweeted, “Clever response!  A sense of humor is a wonderful thing that some are lacking.  I on the other hand laughed out loud.”

 

 

 

 

 

