Stock market: 20-year-old student makes Rs 600 crores profit in just one month trading a meme stock

Share market: The student had borrowed money from his family and friends and invested it in the stock market.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:35 PM IST

Investors are making huge profits from the stock market. Apart from India, investors are also becoming millionaires in the global market. Such a story has come to light about a student who invested Rs 215 crore in the stock market and earned a profit of over Rs 664 crore in just a month.

A 21-year-old student of the University of South California named Jake Freeman had bought shares of Bed Bath and Beyond company, through which he earned crores of rupees. In a month, he got about Rs 878 crore, that is, this student earned Rs 664 crore in just one month.

The student bought about 50 lakh shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. in July at the rate of Rs 440, and in just one month, the value of this stock reached the level of Rs 2,160 when Jake sold these shares.

Jake told that he had borrowed money from his family and friends and invested it in the stock market. In a conversation with DailyMail.com, Jake said that he had invested around Rs 200 crore after discussing stocks with his uncle. “I certainly did not expect such a vicious rally upwards,” Freeman said in an interview.

