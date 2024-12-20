The stock market in 2025 will observe 14 trading holidays across BSE and NSE, including national and regional festivals.

If you’re a trader or investor in the stock market, staying updated on stock market holidays is crucial for planning your trading activities. In 2025, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have scheduled 14 trading holidays. These holidays provide pauses for national and regional celebrations throughout the year. Here’s a detailed look at the stock market holidays for 2025, including dates and reasons for closures.

No Holidays in January

The year starts without any trading holidays in January. Republic Day, a national holiday on January 26, falls on a Sunday in 2025, resulting in no additional stock market holiday for the month.

February: First Trading Holiday

The first stock market holiday of 2025 is on February 26, Wednesday, for Mahashivratri. This is the first break for traders and investors in the year.

March: Two Holidays for Festivals

In March, the markets will close twice for major festivals:

March 14, Friday: Holi

March 31, Monday: Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)



April: Three Holidays for Religious Observances

April features the most trading holidays in the first half of the year, with three breaks:

April 10, Thursday: Mahavir Jayanti

April 14, Monday: Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18, Friday: Good Friday

May: Maharashtra Day

The stock market will remain closed on May 1, Thursday, for Maharashtra Day, a state-specific holiday celebrated in Maharashtra.

August: Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi

Two holidays in August include:

August 15, Friday: Independence Day

August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

October: Three Holidays Including Diwali

October sees three closures due to major festivals:

October 2, Thursday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 21, Tuesday: Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22, Wednesday: Diwali Balipratipada

The stock market will also host a Muhurat Trading session on October 21 as part of the Diwali celebrations. The exact timings for this session will be announced later by the BSE and NSE.

November: Prakash Gurpurb

In November, there’s one holiday:

November 5, Wednesday: Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti (Prakash Gurpurb)

December: Christmas

The final holiday of the year is on December 25, Thursday, when the markets close for Christmas.

Holidays Falling on Weekends

Certain significant holidays fall on weekends in 2025, meaning no additional trading holidays:

January 26 (Sunday): Republic Day

April 6 (Sunday): Ram Navami

July 6 (Sunday): Muharram

June 7 (Saturday): Bakri Eid

Conclusion

The mix of national and regional holidays ensures that traders can pause and strategize their activities accordingly. Mark these dates on your calendar to stay informed and avoid surprises in 2025. Whether you're an investor or an active trader, these pauses offer opportunities to plan ahead while respecting important cultural and national events.