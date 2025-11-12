'Steve would be horrified': Apple’s new ‘iPhone Pocket’ priced at Rs 20,000 draws mixed reactions from users

Pulling the iPhone Pocket reveals its contents, allowing users to glance at their iPhone's display.

Apple has launched a new, high-fashion accessory, the iPhone Pocket. It's a woven pouch developed in collaboration with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake. According to the tech giant, it's inspired by "a single piece of fabric" and is priced at Rs 20,379 ($229.95). The iPhone Pocket can fit iPhones and other small devices. The product's launch received mixed reactions, mostly from social media users who were surprised by both its design and its premium price.

"Issey Miyake and Apple today unveiled the iPhone Pocket. Inspired by the concept of "a single piece of fabric," its unique 3D woven design is designed to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items," Apple explained, adding: "Born from the idea of ​​creating an additional pocket, its simple design completely encloses the iPhone, allowing it to fit more of the user's everyday items."

Pulling the iPhone Pocket reveals its contents, allowing users to glance at their iPhone's display. According to Apple, it can be worn in a variety of ways: held in the hand, strapped to a bag, or worn directly on the body.

"Apple and Issey Miyake share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and joy. This clever additional pocket exemplifies these ideas and is a natural complement to our products. The iPhone Pocket's colour palette was intentionally designed to complement all of our iPhone models and colours," said Molly Anderson, Apple's vice president of industrial design.

Starting Friday (November 14), the iPhone Pocket will be available in select Apple Stores in France, Greater China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and the US, and on apple.com. The cross-body version is available for $229.95, while the smaller version, available in additional colours for $149.95, can be worn on the arm or strapped to a bag.

Social Media Reactions

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, said the iPhone Pocket is a litmus test for Apple fans who defend the company's every release.

"Two hundred and thirty dollars. This seems like a litmus test for those who will buy/defend anything Apple releases," MKBHD said.

Others said the product and its description felt like a parody, especially when Apple appears to be lagging in the artificial intelligence (AI) race.

"While the main tech bros are building AI models, Apple is playing with socks. What's going on at Apple?" one user asked, while another said: "I thought this was a parody."

A third commented: "Will Apple fans defend this too? At this point, it really seems like Apple is just testing the lengths its fans will go to justify anything."

A fourth said: "No one here will understand this, but that's okay. This will be a very popular thing for rich Asian office ladies. They love Issey Miyake."

This isn't the first time Apple has introduced a pouch-like product for its devices. In 2004, Steve Jobs introduced iPod socks priced at $29.

